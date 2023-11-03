Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,822 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 641.6% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 93.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conagra Brands Stock Up 2.6 %

CAG opened at $27.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.61. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.16 and a 52 week high of $41.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.12.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 62.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 9,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.31 per share, with a total value of $252,289.78. Following the purchase, the director now owns 165,205 shares in the company, valued at $4,511,748.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CAG shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.71.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

