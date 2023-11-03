Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,327 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 151,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 32.8% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 159,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after buying an additional 39,379 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 1,393.2% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,125,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,552 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $761,000. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth $288,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CAG shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.71.

NYSE:CAG opened at $27.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.61. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.16 and a 12 month high of $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.22%.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 9,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.31 per share, with a total value of $252,289.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,511,748.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

