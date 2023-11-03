Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Shares Down 11% on Disappointing Earnings

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 11% during trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $2.76 and last traded at $2.84. Approximately 351,550 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 900,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.19.

The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.11). Conduent had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $932.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Conduent’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Conduent alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Conduent in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Conduent

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Conduent in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Conduent in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Conduent by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Conduent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Conduent by 14,451.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 10,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 10,116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

Conduent Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

About Conduent

(Get Free Report)

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.