Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Price Target Cut to $26.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Barclays from $39.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 59.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CFLT. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Confluent in a research report on Monday, September 25th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Confluent from $41.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Confluent from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Confluent from $42.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.38.

Get Confluent alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Confluent

Confluent Trading Down 42.1 %

NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $16.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.91. Confluent has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $41.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $189.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.18 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 62.06% and a negative return on equity of 51.32%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Confluent will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Confluent

In other Confluent news, CFO Rohan Sivaram sold 860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $25,628.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,648 shares in the company, valued at $9,912,910.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Confluent news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $253,866.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 426,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,718,729.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rohan Sivaram sold 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $25,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,912,910.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 511,027 shares of company stock worth $16,989,244. Company insiders own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Confluent

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Confluent by 720.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,170,000 after acquiring an additional 239,232 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Confluent by 3,176.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 149,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after acquiring an additional 145,391 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the first quarter valued at $5,322,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the 1st quarter worth about $507,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Confluent by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

About Confluent

(Get Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.