Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Price Target Cut to $27.00

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 65.85% from the stock’s previous close.

CFLT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Confluent from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Confluent from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Confluent from $41.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Friday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.38.

CFLT stock opened at $16.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 1.03. Confluent has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $41.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.91.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $189.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.18 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 51.32% and a negative net margin of 62.06%. On average, research analysts predict that Confluent will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Confluent news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $7,770,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $7,770,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $281,064.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 435,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,991,249.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 511,027 shares of company stock worth $16,989,244. Company insiders own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

