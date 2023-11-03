Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 84.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CFLT. Guggenheim upgraded Confluent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut Confluent from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities cut their price target on Confluent from $41.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research raised Confluent from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Confluent currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.38.

Get Confluent alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Confluent

Confluent Stock Down 42.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CFLT opened at $16.28 on Thursday. Confluent has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.29 and its 200 day moving average is $30.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.01. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 51.32% and a negative net margin of 62.06%. The firm had revenue of $189.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.18 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Confluent will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Confluent news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $7,770,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $7,770,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $561,758.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,919.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 511,027 shares of company stock worth $16,989,244. 22.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Confluent in the first quarter worth $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

About Confluent

(Get Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.