COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. COPT Defense Properties’s payout ratio is currently -219.23%.
COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what the Company believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).
