Corebridge Financial, Inc. (CRBG) to Issue Dividend of $1.16 on November 22nd

Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 1.16 per share on Wednesday, November 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th.

Corebridge Financial has a payout ratio of 18.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Corebridge Financial to earn $5.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.2%.

CRBG stock opened at $21.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.51 and its 200-day moving average is $18.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.78. Corebridge Financial has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $23.50.

Corebridge Financial ( NYSE:CRBG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Corebridge Financial had a return on equity of 21.70% and a net margin of 9.99%. Equities research analysts forecast that Corebridge Financial will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial by 395.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 8,686 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Institutional investors own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CRBG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

