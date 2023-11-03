Cormark Comments on Centerra Gold Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CGAU)

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark cut their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Centerra Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 2nd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.35.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 18.96% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $184.52 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CGAU. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from $6.10 to $6.20 in a report on Monday, September 25th.

Centerra Gold Price Performance

Centerra Gold stock opened at $5.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.84. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $7.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.84, a PEG ratio of 84.74 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGAU. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Centerra Gold by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 207,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,384,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621,158 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Centerra Gold by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 53,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 13,553 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in Centerra Gold by 246.8% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 641,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 456,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Centerra Gold by 521.3% in the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,614,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,870 shares during the period. 51.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centerra Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -25.30%.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

