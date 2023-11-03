Cormark Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY)

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Spin Master in a report released on Thursday, November 2nd. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.65 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.63. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Spin Master’s current full-year earnings is $3.20 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Spin Master’s FY2024 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Get Spin Master alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TOY. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$46.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$51.63.

Spin Master Stock Performance

TSE TOY opened at C$34.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.89. Spin Master has a 12-month low of C$30.63 and a 12-month high of C$39.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$35.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$35.26.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.28. The business had revenue of C$565.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$584.53 million. Spin Master had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.53%.

Spin Master Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Spin Master’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.06%.

Spin Master Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Toys, Entertainment, and Digital Games.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.