Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Price Target Cut to C$1.10 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Free Report) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$1.90 to C$1.10 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$1.75 to C$2.15 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$1.75 to C$1.15 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$1.40 to C$1.80 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, National Bankshares cut shares of Corus Entertainment from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$2.00 to C$1.30 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$1.76.

Corus Entertainment stock opened at C$0.60 on Monday. Corus Entertainment has a 1-year low of C$0.59 and a 1-year high of C$2.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 341.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$117.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.25.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

