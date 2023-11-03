Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Upgraded to “Sector Perform” by National Bankshares

National Bankshares upgraded shares of Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$1.30 target price on the stock.

CJR.B has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC dropped their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$1.75 to C$1.15 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$1.75 to C$2.15 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$1.90 to C$1.10 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Cormark set a C$0.85 price objective on Corus Entertainment in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$1.76.

Shares of TSE:CJR.B opened at C$0.60 on Monday. Corus Entertainment has a 1 year low of C$0.59 and a 1 year high of C$2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 341.22, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.25. The company has a market cap of C$117.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.14, a P/E/G ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.06.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

