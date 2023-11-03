CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,096 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 75,568 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $7,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CCG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 57,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoStar Group Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $74.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.31, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a PE ratio of 74.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.87. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.12 and a 1-year high of $92.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSGP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.09.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

