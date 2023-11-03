Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) had its price target upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on COUR. UBS Group raised their price target on Coursera from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Coursera from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Coursera from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.45.

Coursera Price Performance

COUR opened at $18.03 on Monday. Coursera has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $19.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.21 and a beta of 1.63.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $854,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,646,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,234,734.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $854,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,646,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,234,734.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Hahn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 597,032 shares in the company, valued at $10,388,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 623,636 shares of company stock valued at $10,681,286. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Coursera by 3.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,742,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,914,000 after purchasing an additional 635,813 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Coursera during the 4th quarter valued at $137,598,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,235,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,557,000 after buying an additional 241,179 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coursera by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,027,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,523,000 after buying an additional 1,134,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coursera by 10.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,308,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,055,000 after acquiring an additional 212,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

