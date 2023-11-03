Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CUZ. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued an underweight rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised shares of Cousins Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.20.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CUZ

Cousins Properties Stock Up 6.3 %

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

NYSE:CUZ opened at $19.10 on Monday. Cousins Properties has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $28.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.55 and a 200 day moving average of $21.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 3rd. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 216.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cousins Properties

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CUZ. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 35,897 shares during the last quarter.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.