CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc decreased its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the second quarter worth $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CSX in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in CSX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its position in CSX by 1,391.8% during the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $30.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.59. The company has a market cap of $60.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.14. CSX Co. has a one year low of $27.60 and a one year high of $34.38.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. CSX’s payout ratio is 23.40%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

