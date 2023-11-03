CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CTO. Jonestrading dropped their target price on CTO Realty Growth from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on CTO Realty Growth from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.17.

NYSE:CTO opened at $16.66 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.50 and a 200 day moving average of $16.74. The company has a market capitalization of $378.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.74 and a beta of 0.83. CTO Realty Growth has a 1-year low of $15.63 and a 1-year high of $21.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

In related news, CEO John P. Albright acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.03 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 542,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,692,299.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTO. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 1,673.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

