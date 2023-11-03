Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys Shares of 9,872 Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,097 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 58,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 26,693 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 915,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,760,000 after buying an additional 37,627 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 88,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $31.61 on Friday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $28.60 and a 12 month high of $35.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

