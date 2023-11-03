Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $392,000 Stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 291.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 34.9% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 134.5% in the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ITOT opened at $94.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.41. The company has a market cap of $43.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $82.03 and a 52-week high of $101.66.

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

