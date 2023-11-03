Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $525,000 Stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 38.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,512 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 94.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PKG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.83.

Insider Activity at Packaging Co. of America

In other Packaging Co. of America news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total transaction of $1,499,400.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,622.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $603,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,217,685.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total transaction of $1,499,400.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,622.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Up 1.2 %

PKG stock opened at $155.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $117.95 and a 12 month high of $158.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.57.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 21.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.54%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Stories

