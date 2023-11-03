Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $554,000 Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,034 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peterson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HP by 4.8% during the second quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,588 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of HP by 22.4% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 547,758 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $16,815,000 after purchasing an additional 100,272 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of HP by 17.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,683 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HP during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of HP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.55.

In other HP news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 938,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total value of $27,784,063.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 120,013,850 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,209,821.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HP news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 938,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total value of $27,784,063.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 120,013,850 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,209,821.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $124,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,457,179 shares of company stock worth $388,231,371 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HPQ opened at $26.85 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $33.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.04.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.38 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.23% and a negative return on equity of 113.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

