Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $611,000 Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Clorox by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Clorox by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 38,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after acquiring an additional 16,032 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Insider Transactions at Clorox

In other news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total transaction of $538,103.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,734,883.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Up 6.6 %

Shares of CLX opened at $123.01 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $114.68 and a 52 week high of $178.21. The firm has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.69. Clorox had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 163.56%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 403.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James cut shares of Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $152.00 to $124.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.33.

Get Our Latest Report on Clorox

Clorox Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.