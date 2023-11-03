Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases New Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. General Electric Co. purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,002,865,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $330,208,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,462,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,989,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,133,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of GEHC opened at $69.25 on Friday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.00 and a 1-year high of $87.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. GE HealthCare Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GEHC has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.44.

View Our Latest Analysis on GEHC

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.