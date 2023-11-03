Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. AXS Investments LLC increased its position in Avis Budget Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Avis Budget Group by 170.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAR stock opened at $186.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 2.45. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a one year low of $153.55 and a one year high of $251.26.

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $16.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.54 by $2.24. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 429.15% and a net margin of 14.95%. Avis Budget Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $21.70 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 37.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.60.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

