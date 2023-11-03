CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Shares of NYSE:UAN opened at $80.68 on Monday. CVR Partners has a 12-month low of $72.21 and a 12-month high of $129.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.18. The company has a market capitalization of $852.79 million, a PE ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter. CVR Partners had a return on equity of 66.29% and a net margin of 34.28%. The firm had revenue of $183.01 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in CVR Partners by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in CVR Partners by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in CVR Partners by 508.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in CVR Partners by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 17,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in CVR Partners by 182.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

