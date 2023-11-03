CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) PT Lowered to $100.00

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 43.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.72.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $69.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. CVS Health has a 52-week low of $64.41 and a 52-week high of $104.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.28 and a 200 day moving average of $70.39.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. LifePro Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

