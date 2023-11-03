DA Davidson Comments on Simmons First National Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Simmons First National in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 2nd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.61 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.59. The consensus estimate for Simmons First National’s current full-year earnings is $1.58 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Simmons First National’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SFNC. StockNews.com started coverage on Simmons First National in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens lowered their target price on Simmons First National from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Simmons First National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th.

Simmons First National Stock Performance

Shares of SFNC opened at $15.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Simmons First National has a one year low of $13.36 and a one year high of $24.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.49 and a 200 day moving average of $17.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simmons First National

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the 1st quarter valued at $409,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,438,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,107,000 after acquiring an additional 434,843 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the 1st quarter valued at $4,011,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Simmons First National during the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Meridian Management Co. grew its position in Simmons First National by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 105,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 20,358 shares during the period. 13.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Simmons First National

In related news, Director Robert L. Shoptaw bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.34 per share, for a total transaction of $143,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,724 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,562.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Stephen C. Massanelli bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $28,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,143,730.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Shoptaw bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.34 per share, for a total transaction of $143,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,724 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,562.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Simmons First National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

See Also

