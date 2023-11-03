DA Davidson Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Banc of California in a research note issued on Thursday, November 2nd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.26. The consensus estimate for Banc of California’s current full-year earnings is $1.05 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Banc of California’s FY2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Banc of California had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $120.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Banc of California from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $13.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Banc of California from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Banc of California

Banc of California Stock Performance

NYSE BANC opened at $12.06 on Friday. Banc of California has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $18.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $692.32 million, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.13 and a 200-day moving average of $12.08.

Institutional Trading of Banc of California

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Banc of California by 34.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Banc of California by 158.3% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Banc of California during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Banc of California by 63.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Banc of California during the second quarter valued at about $116,000. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Banc of California

(Get Free Report)

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking and financial products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand, checking, savings, and money market deposits accounts; certificate of deposits; and retirement accounts and safe deposit boxes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.