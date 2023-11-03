Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Dassault Systèmes Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of DASTY stock opened at $41.58 on Monday. Dassault Systèmes has a 1-year low of $31.64 and a 1-year high of $46.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $55.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Dassault Systèmes alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASTY. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Dassault Systèmes during the 2nd quarter worth about $496,000. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dassault Systèmes during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dassault Systèmes by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 22,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dassault Systèmes by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 41,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Dassault Systèmes by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 102,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,215,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for mechanical and electronic printed circuit board design solutions, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for intersection of natural resources, infrastructure and urban planning; and BIOVIA that develops chemicals, biologics, and materials experiences.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Systèmes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Systèmes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.