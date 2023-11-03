dForce USD (USX) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $31.96 Million

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. Over the last week, dForce USD has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00002894 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. dForce USD has a market cap of $31.96 million and approximately $5,758.33 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.32 or 0.00199736 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00011593 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00013482 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000030 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

About dForce USD

dForce USD (USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,281,087 tokens. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99408156 USD and is down -1.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $5,260.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

