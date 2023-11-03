Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $49.29, but opened at $53.26. Dine Brands Global shares last traded at $50.19, with a volume of 27,041 shares changing hands.
The restaurant operator reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.14. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 9.07% and a negative return on equity of 36.00%. The business had revenue of $202.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is 42.41%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIN. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global in the second quarter valued at $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Dine Brands Global by 27.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 57.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 132.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Dine Brands Global Stock Up 0.6 %
The firm has a market cap of $694.62 million, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.37.
About Dine Brands Global
Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP), Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.
