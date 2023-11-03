Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $49.29, but opened at $53.26. Dine Brands Global shares last traded at $50.19, with a volume of 27,041 shares changing hands.

The restaurant operator reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.14. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 9.07% and a negative return on equity of 36.00%. The business had revenue of $202.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DIN shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $75.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIN. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global in the second quarter valued at $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Dine Brands Global by 27.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 57.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 132.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dine Brands Global Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $694.62 million, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.37.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP), Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

See Also

