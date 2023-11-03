Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $49.29, but opened at $53.26. Dine Brands Global shares last traded at $50.19, with a volume of 27,041 shares.

The restaurant operator reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $202.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.23 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 9.07%. Dine Brands Global’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Dine Brands Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Dine Brands Global from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays cut their price target on Dine Brands Global from $75.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Dine Brands Global in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Dine Brands Global

Institutional Trading of Dine Brands Global

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DIN. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 299.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 732,092 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,519,000 after purchasing an additional 548,775 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 345.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 298,766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,300,000 after purchasing an additional 231,654 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 135.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 321,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,752,000 after purchasing an additional 185,072 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,052,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 135.0% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 224,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,499,000 after purchasing an additional 128,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of $694.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.37.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP), Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.