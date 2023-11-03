Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,293 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $7,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Goldstream Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Dollar General in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General stock opened at $117.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $101.09 and a 12 month high of $260.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.30. The stock has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.37.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.18%.

A number of research analysts have commented on DG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Dollar General from $146.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Dollar General from $145.00 to $124.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.04.

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,137.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

