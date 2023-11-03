Dominion Energy, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.67 (NYSE:D)

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.6675 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%.

Dominion Energy has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Dominion Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 85.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Dominion Energy to earn $3.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.67 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.2%.

NYSE:D opened at $41.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.82. Dominion Energy has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $69.79.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,440,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

D has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

