Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.58.

D has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Dominion Energy from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Dominion Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $41.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Dominion Energy has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $69.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.82. The company has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.52.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $595,800,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

