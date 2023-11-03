DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) PT Raised to $96.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.09% from the company’s previous close.

DASH has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.05.

DoorDash Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $88.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.11. DoorDash has a 12-month low of $45.93 and a 12-month high of $92.61. The stock has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.64 and a beta of 1.61.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.26. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 12.81% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.77) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that DoorDash will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.76, for a total transaction of $7,789,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,700,684.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.76, for a total value of $7,789,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,700,684.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 9,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.98, for a total transaction of $712,996.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 219,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,679,205.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,002,965 shares of company stock valued at $79,727,224 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoorDash

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Newlands Management Operations LLC lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 94.8% during the second quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 7,050,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430,729 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,721,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 26.0% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,254,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527,951 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 18.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,862,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 29.6% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,994,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,676 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

Featured Stories

