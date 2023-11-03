DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE DBL opened at $14.57 on Friday. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 177.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 129,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 82,544 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 7,339 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 866.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 88,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 10.2% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period.

About DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

