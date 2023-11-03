DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (DLY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on November 30th

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of DLY stock opened at $14.59 on Friday. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $12.98 and a 1 year high of $15.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Company Profile

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

