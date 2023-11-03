Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Price Target Cut to $22.00

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 88.36% from the stock’s previous close.

DRVN has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Driven Brands from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. William Blair downgraded shares of Driven Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $41.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.90.

Shares of DRVN stock opened at $11.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Driven Brands has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $32.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.66.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Driven Brands had a negative net margin of 30.76% and a positive return on equity of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $606.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.38 million. On average, analysts forecast that Driven Brands will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRVN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 27.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Driven Brands by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 208,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Driven Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Oak Thistle LLC raised its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 243.3% during the third quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 47,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 33,877 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the third quarter worth $127,000. 36.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

