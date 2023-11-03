DT Midstream, Inc. (DTM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.69 on January 15th

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.69 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th.

DT Midstream has a dividend payout ratio of 70.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect DT Midstream to earn $3.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.1%.

DT Midstream Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of DTM stock opened at $57.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.77. DT Midstream has a twelve month low of $45.10 and a twelve month high of $61.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. DT Midstream had a net margin of 37.78% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $234.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts forecast that DT Midstream will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on DTM shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DT Midstream from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded DT Midstream from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on DT Midstream in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on DT Midstream from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DT Midstream

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in DT Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DT Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DT Midstream by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Further Reading

