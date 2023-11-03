DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 98,126.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,744,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,196,243,000 after acquiring an additional 16,727,671 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $821,569,000 after purchasing an additional 11,960,552 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1,871.7% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,124,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864,272 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth $104,976,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth $89,142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on DD. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DuPont de Nemours news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 15,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $1,180,881.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,043.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

NYSE:DD opened at $68.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.07. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.34 and a 1-year high of $78.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.36.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

