DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Announces Earnings Results

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. DuPont de Nemours updated its FY23 guidance to ~$3.45 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $3.45-$3.45 EPS.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of DD opened at $68.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.36. DuPont de Nemours has a 12-month low of $60.47 and a 12-month high of $78.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 14.89%.

Insider Activity at DuPont de Nemours

Institutional Trading of DuPont de Nemours

In related news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 15,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $1,180,881.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,043.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $821,569,000 after buying an additional 11,960,552 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 19.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,704,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $550,413,000 after buying an additional 1,261,028 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,696,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $528,241,000 after buying an additional 498,633 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,279,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,619,000 after buying an additional 58,814 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,222,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $384,276,000 after buying an additional 218,388 shares during the period. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.60.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

