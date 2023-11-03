DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) PT Lowered to $85.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.58% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Mizuho increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.60.

DD opened at $68.78 on Thursday. DuPont de Nemours has a fifty-two week low of $60.47 and a fifty-two week high of $78.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.07.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at DuPont de Nemours

In other DuPont de Nemours news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 50,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total transaction of $3,920,006.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,720 shares in the company, valued at $2,455,762.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 98,126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,744,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,196,243,000 after purchasing an additional 16,727,671 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $821,569,000 after purchasing an additional 11,960,552 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1,871.7% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,124,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864,272 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth about $172,134,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth about $104,976,000. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

