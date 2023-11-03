Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Shares Gap Down to $85.18

Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $85.18, but opened at $81.09. Dycom Industries shares last traded at $80.25, with a volume of 56,214 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DY shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on Dycom Industries from $132.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.59 and its 200 day moving average is $97.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.29.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.37. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.37, for a total transaction of $54,612.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,965.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 35.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Dycom Industries by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

