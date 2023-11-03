Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.13-$1.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.14.

Easterly Government Properties Price Performance

Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $11.35 on Friday. Easterly Government Properties has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $16.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.41. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 0.71.

Easterly Government Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 321.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DEA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Easterly Government Properties currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.70.

Institutional Trading of Easterly Government Properties

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 111,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 44,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 12,296 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 25,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 10,241 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Featured Articles

