Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $90.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on EMN. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Monday, July 31st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Eastman Chemical from $99.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.00.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $75.17 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.48. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $68.89 and a fifty-two week high of $92.21.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastman Chemical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 4.1% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 3.0% during the first quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 4,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 42.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.8% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

