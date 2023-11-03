Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 722,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 34,467 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Eaton worth $145,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 8.3% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in Eaton by 6.2% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter worth $384,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Eaton from $228.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total value of $1,143,895.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,428,218.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total value of $1,143,895.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,440.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 116,650 shares of company stock worth $25,686,391. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $216.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $215.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.07. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $148.96 and a 52 week high of $240.44.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 46.05%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

