eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Acquired by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 177,561 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,253 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in eBay were worth $7,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 272.2% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $213,394.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,737.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $213,394.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,737.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 5,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $246,241.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,959.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,751 shares of company stock valued at $510,785 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on EBAY shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on eBay from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on eBay from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of eBay from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.05.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of eBay stock opened at $38.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.33. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.93 and a 52 week high of $52.23.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

