Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02, reports. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.81%. Ecolab updated its Q4 guidance to $1.48-1.58 EPS.
Ecolab Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $171.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $171.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.26. Ecolab has a 52-week low of $131.04 and a 52-week high of $191.41.
Insider Activity at Ecolab
In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $183.73 per share, for a total transaction of $119,424.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,071 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,994.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ECL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.00.
View Our Latest Stock Report on ECL
Ecolab Company Profile
Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ecolab
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- A bullish storm is brewing for cloud stocks
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Is Extreme Networks’ forecast a sign of industry woes?
- Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume
- Profits come after ignorance Is highest: A PayPal story
Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.