Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

ELAN has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.10.

NYSE ELAN opened at $9.37 on Monday. Elanco Animal Health has a 52 week low of $7.88 and a 52 week high of $14.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.85, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.02.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,676,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,614,000 after buying an additional 200,259 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,217,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,045 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 0.9% during the second quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 20,392,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,150,000 after purchasing an additional 188,305 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 34.3% in the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,763,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 14.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,105,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,163 shares during the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

